Fox News Confuses Monty Python Line Quoted By Reddit With Seattle CHAZ Report

Fox News confused a social media post quoting a line from the film Monty Python & The Holy Grail with a report about in-fighting in the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)

On Friday, Fox’s Martha MacCallum reported on the network’s show The Story that there was evidence of problems between the leaders of the Seattle protest camp.The CHAZ is a six-block area in Seattle where Black Lives Matter protesters have taken over.

MacCallum’s report showed an image of a Reddit post that was headlined, “I didn’t vote for Raz.” Fox apparently thought it was a reference to Raz Simone, a rapper who has been identified as an unofficial leader of the CHAZ.

Accompanying the image was the suggestion that “infighting among some of the occupiers and some signs of rebellion against Raz Simone.”

Unfortunately, the post was not a reference to the CHAZ, but was a quote from the 1975 comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.