Former ESPN Radio Host Will Cain Named Co-Host Of ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Fox News Channel has tapped former ESPN radio host and commentator Will Cain as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. Cain will join co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth beginning Saturday, August 15.



Fox & Friends Weekend has featured a substitute rotating co-host since Tucker Carlson moved to early primetime in 2016 and eventually the 8 pm timeslot in 2017.

“I am excited to join the team at Fox & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country,” said Cain.



Fox & Friends Weekend, which airs Saturdays and Sundays from 6-10 AM ET, has consistently ranked number one in cable with both total viewers and the key 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the Fox & Friends franchise,” said Gavin Hadden, Vice President of Morning Programming.

Most recently, Cain served as a personality on ESPN, hosting his own daily program on the network’s radio platform and as a frequent panelist on the morning debate show First Take.

Previously, Cain served as a political analyst for CNN, co-hosting In the Arena with Eliot Spitzer prior to joining Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien in 2012. Additionally, he was a host on The Blaze, where he helmed a number of programs including, Real News, Cain and Cupp, and The Cain Conversation, in which he presented a series of in-depth interviews with influential leaders in business. As a producer, Cain released Alise vs. The Mayor, a miniseries focused on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempts to curb charter schools.

Prior to his career in television, Cain financed, bought and sold two media companies, Quince Media, a Hispanic media company, and Cain Communications, a community newspaper group in Texas.