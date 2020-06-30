Former BWR Publicists Launch New Bi-Coastal Agency The Initiative Group

Former BWR publicists Cindy Guagenti, Paulette Kam, Gary Mantoosh, Christina Papadopoulos, Lisa Perkins, Jamie Skinner and Alex Spieller are opening the doors to The Initiative Group, a new bi-coastal entertainment and corporate lifestyle public relations collective.

The group, who departed the BCW owned-BWR last month, will be equal partners in the new venture.

The partners are bringing with them their entire client roster of over 150 clients including Connie Britton, Drew Carey, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Regina Hall, Garrett Hedlund, Danai Gurira, Anna Kendrick, Matt LeBlanc, Allen Leech, Melissa Leo, Mario Lopez, Joe Manganiello, Tatiana Maslany, Evan Mock, Kathryn Newton, Adam Rodriguez, MJ Rodriguez, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldana, Adam Sandler, Alexandra Shipp and Bellamy Young. The corporate lifestyle clients that will be joining include Beaches and Sandals Resorts, Gelson’s Markets, USA Cycling, Pair of Thieves, NALIP, among others. The company will operate out of Los Angeles and New York City.

In addition to its traditional personal, corporate-lifestyle publicity, special event services and brand/influencer collaborations, the Initiative Group will also include a digital arm focused on social media risk assessment diagnostics and reputation management.

“We see an exciting future for The Initiative Group”, said the partners, “We are a combination of young visionaries and veteran public relations professionals. Some of us began this journey with the original BWR founders Paul Baker, Larry Winokur and the late Nanci Ryder and will always be profoundly grateful to them for showing us the way.”