Food Network Cuts Ties With ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ Chef Because Of Domestic Violence Allegations

A chef who appeared on two episodes of the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri, has been cut-off from further appearances on the network.

Chad Barrett appeared on Fieri’s show in 2017 and 2019, and also participated in a Food Network-affiliated festival in New York City.

The move comes as Barrett was accused by seven women on social media of violence toward them as he awaits trial on other domestic abuse charges.

Barrett has also been fired from his job as executive chef at Feast, a new restaurant in Chesterfield, Michigan.

“When we read the local news reports about the current allegations against this contestant, we pulled both episodes that he appeared, so no re-airs could be schedule,” a Food Network spokesperson said to the Detroit Free Press.

The food festival also issued a statement.

“A woman brought this article to our attention the other day and we’ve since removed Chad Barrett from our website. He participated in the festival in 2019, but he will not be participating in future events,” said Alexandra Stylianos, the director of operations for the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival.

Barrett was hit by new allegations earlier in June as he awaited trial on domestic abuse charges filed by his ex-wife.