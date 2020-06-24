CAA Signs ‘Little Women’s Florence Pugh; Her Former WME Agent George Freeman Becomes Her Manager

BAFTA nominated Little Women star Florence Pugh has signed with CAA. This closely follows the exit of her longtime agent George Freeman from WME. He will stay in her life, as manager. Freeman is making that transition now — he is expected to land with a management/production company — after being let go from the agency after mistakenly hitting ‘reply all’ on a biting internal email meant for a single recipient.

Pugh has become a sought after actress in a short amount of time. Her ascent started with the William Oldroyd-directed Lady Macbeth, followed by the Ari Aster-directed Midsommar, the David Mackenzie-directed Outlaw King, Stephen Merchant-directed Fighting With My Family and the Chan-wook Park-directed BBC miniseries The Little Drummer Girl.

Pugh will next be seen opposite Scarlett Johansson in the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow for Marvel, and she’ll begin production this fall starring in the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling.

She is repped in the UK by Sophie Patterson at Curtis Brown Group, manager George Freeman, and attorney Greg Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.