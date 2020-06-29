‘Fleabag’ And ‘Normal People’ Team For Crossover Event During RTE’s Comic Relief Fundraiser

The worlds of Fleabag and Normal People collided in a crossover event during the RTE Does Comic Relief event which raised funds for communities in and around Ireland impacted by COVID-19.

In the crossover video of the two critically acclaimed comedies, we see Connell (Connell Mescal) from Normal People in a confessional booth with Andrew Scott’s “Hot Priest” from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. The two start talking about the dynamics of relationships and it isn’t long before Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) joins in on the confession from the other side of the booth.

Connell realizes its Marianne on the other side and Hot Priest is caught in the middle of this longer-than-it-needs -to-be conversation about their relationship. During all of this, we find out that Marianne has stolen Connell’s chain after they had their falling out. The video was filmed during lockdown but adhered to social distancing rules — hence the smart use of the confessional booth.

RTE One posted the sketch saying “Greatest ever television crossover? We think so!” while Mescal retweeted it saying, “DONATE PLEASE. (I’m screaming because I’m excited)”.

Watch the sketch below.