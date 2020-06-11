‘Flack’: Amazon Picks Up Anna Paquin Comedy Drama After It Was Abruptly Pulled By Pop TV

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Paquin’s Flack has found a new home in the U.S. after Amazon picked up the dark comedy drama.

This comes after the series, which was created and written by Oliver Lansley, was surprisingly dropped by ViacomCBS’ Pop TV, a week before the second season was set to air. Seasons one and two will air via Amazon in the U.S. and Canada

Deadline understands that Amazon’s deal also gives it the right to consider a third season of the show, which is produced in association with British broadcaster UKTV.

Set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations, Flack stars True Blood’s Paquin as a master of the dark arts of PR. It is produced by Episodes producer Hat Trick Productions and Paquin and Stephen Moyer’s CASM Films.

It marks a nice turnaround for the show, a 45-minute series that sees Paquin take on an anti-hero role, a female version of Walter White, Don Draper or Tony Soprano.

The six-episode second season, which features new cast members Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and guest star Martha Plimpton, picks up with Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after her myriad addictions got the better of her at the end of season one. Focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her sister and keeping her clients out of the headlines, she must also face a new and unexpected revelation head-on. Meanwhile, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) is surprised to see her ex (Neill) return, while Eve (Lydia Wilson) is tasked with keeping new client Gabriel Cole (Kim) satisfied, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) is adjusting to a new life after leaving the firm. Plimpton will appear in an episode as Robyn’s late mother.

Genevieve Angelson also returns as Robyn’s sister Ruth, alongside Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Other Season 2 guest stars will include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa.

Creator Oliver Lansley, who has been described as a British Ryan Murphy, directs in season two alongside Alicia MacDonald and Moyer. Flack is produced by Debs Pisani (Back to Life) and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV, Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin.

Lansley is repped by Grandview and Curtis Brown