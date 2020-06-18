Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter’ Set To Resume Filming In July; First Look At Oscar Isaac In Gambling Pic

Here’s the first look at Oscar Isaac in Paul Schrader’s upcoming pic The Card Counter, in which he plays William Tell, a former serviceman who lives a spartan existence playing cards before he moves into the world of high-stakes poker.

As Deadline first revealed, the movie has been on production hiatus since March after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19 five days out from the end of shoot.

However, I can now exclusively reveal that cameras are set to get rolling again in Mississippi from early July after a week of prep, with SAG and the local authorities having cleared it to resume. The production will be implementing coronavirus preventative measures to keep cast and crew safe on set, and both the larger crowd scenes and scenes involving intimacy between actors are already in the can so the hope is it will be smooth sailing to completion.

The Card Counter also stars Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. Schrader wrote the script and is directing. Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann and David Wulf are producing, with William Olsson and Martin Scorsese as executive producers. HanWay Films is handling international sales with David Gonzales of Northside Services and Endeavor Content overseeing the U.S. sale.

