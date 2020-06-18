First Look At Joanna Lumley & Danielle Macdonald In Opera Comedy ‘Falling For Figaro’

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first image from Falling For Figaro, Ben Lewin’s (The Sessions) upcoming romantic comedy set in the world of opera starring Joanna Lumley and Danielle Macdonald.

Deadline broke the news on the pic back in October. Macdonald will play a young fund manager who decides to leave her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend behind to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer, with Lumley as a former opera diva who becomes her fearsome singing teacher.

WestEnd Films is handling sales on the title and will screen a first promo during the Cannes online market next week.

The movie is an official Australian-UK co-production written by Ben Lewin and Allen Palmer, and produced by Philip Wade, Judi Levine and Arabella Page Croft. Hugh Skinner, Gary Lewis, Shazad Latif and Rebecca Benson round out the cast. It will feature music from The Barber Of Seville, The Marriage Of Figaro, Don Giovanni, Romeo And Juliet and La Traviata.

Pic is currently in post-production in Australia. Umbrella Entertainment will release the film in Australia & New Zealand. It is being made in association with Wade Brothers Films and received principal production funding from Screen Australia and Screen Scotland, with support from Film Victoria.