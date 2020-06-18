Film Mode Launches Panel Series With Dustin Hoffman, Lucy Liu & Jacki Weaver

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. seller Film Mode Entertainment is launching its own series of panel discussions, ‘Stars a la Mode’, to talk up its sales slate during the Cannes virtual Marche next week.

The discussions will feature talent from its movies, including Dustin Hoffman and Simon Helberg (who appear in Mayim Bialik’s directing debut comedy As Sick As They Made Us), Jacki Weaver and Lucy Liu (who are both in Stage Mother, which recently sold North American rights to Momentum Pictures), and producer Malin Åkerman and Asher Levin (With Teeth).

Titles also being featured include Tuscaloosa and Broil, which Deadline reported on last week.

Stars a la Mode will be available to watch via Film Mode’s website.

“In an effort to better engage and service our distributors, we have thought outside the box with this entertaining concept.” said Film Mode chief Clay Epstein.