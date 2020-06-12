Film Mode Entertainment Adds Romance ‘Tuscaloosa’, Sienna Miller Pic To Cannes Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Film Mode Entertainment has add two further titles to its sales roster ahead of the Cannes Virtual Marche.

Joining the slate is romance Tuscaloosa, starring Devon Bostick, Tate Donovan, Natalia Dyer, Marchánt Davis and the rapper YG. Philip Harder directed and producers are Josh and Brian Etting. Pic debuted at the Nashville Film Festival back in October. Film Mode will rep world rights outside of the U.S..

The company has also boarded The Private Life Of A Modern Woman, starring Sienna Miller and Alec Baldwin. James Toback directed the movie about a successful actress who wakes up from a nightmare to realize it has come true – she has killed her abusive ex-boyfriend and hidden his body in her apartment. Michael Mailer produced. Film Mode will rep world rights excluding The Middle East and has boarded the film in partnership with BondIt Media Capital. The pic first screened at Venice in 2017 but hasn’t received a release as of yet.