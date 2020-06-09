Film Mode Entertainment Boosts Cannes Sales Slate With Timothy V. Murphy Horror ‘Broil’

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of this month’s Cannes virtual Marche, Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has added to its sales slate and will be hosting the market premieres of two titles.

New on the slate is the horror-thriller pic Broil, which stars Timothy V. Murphy (Sons Of Anarchy), Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire), Avery Konrad (Sacred Lies) and Lochlyn Munro (Scary Movie). Pic follows a defiant teen approaching her 18th birthday who is sent to live with her rich and highly controlling grandfather after she is involved in a violent incident at her school. Secluded at his opulent mansion, her suspicions about her strange family quickly grow and she begins to question the source of her family’s immense wealth and power.

Edward Drake directed and Corey Large produced. Film Mode has acquired world rights outside of North America, where Well Go USA will distribute.

The company will also be hosting the market debut screening of action fantasy pic Arthur & Merlin: Knights Of Camelot. The film stars Richard Short (Mary Kills People), Stella Stoker (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation), Tim Fellingham (Final Destination 5), and Richard Brake (Game Of Thrones) in the story of a weary King Arthur who must reunite with the old wizard Merlin, his most loyal Knights of the Round Table, and fight to reclaim his throne.

Giles Alderson directed and producers include Jeet Thakrar and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar. Epstein was also an executive producer with Elizabeth Williams. Film Mode has world rights except for UK where Signature Entertainment will release.

“We are thrilled to be embracing Cannes by premiering highly anticipated feature films including a highly valuable brand such as Arthur & Merlin: Knights Of Camelot that we are proud to have partnered with Signature Films on.” Said Epstein.

The virtual edition of the Cannes Marche runs June 22-26 and features digital screenings as well as a variety of industry-focused events.