Film Independent Forum Goes Virtual; Sets Lulu Wang, Elissa Federoff, Dawn Porter And Ashok Amritraj As Keynotes For Week-Long Event

Film Independent has unveiled their keynotes, conversations and panelists for the 15th annual Film Independent Forum. The Forum, which is traditionally a weekend event, will now be a week-long virtual event that will reach all corners of the globe from July 31 to August 7.

The event has set a roster of banner names in the industry, featuring a U.S. Filmmaker Keynote with Lulu Wang (The Farewell); a U.S. Executive Keynote with Elissa Federoff, President of Distribution at Neon; a Documentary Keynote with Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Gideon’s Army); and a Global Executive Keynote with Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment Group. Traditionally a weekend event, the Forum has expanded to a full week-long event accessible online to global audiences the week of July 31 to August 7.

In addition, panels will cover financing, production and distribution of films to digital content across diverse platforms during the current health crisis and shifting social landscape. The Forum will shed light on the impact this has on the industry and explore creative solutions.

Also on the agenda are a slate of conversations between Film Independent’s Global Media Makers Fellows and film and TV creators including Ramy Youssef (Ramy) with Egyptian filmmaker Ayten Amin (Souad, Cannes 2020); Alan Poul (The Eddy) with Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama (Sheikh Jackson); and Feras Fayad (The Cave) with Nepali journalist/documentarian Subina Shrestha (Aljazeera).

“Our slate of keynotes, executives Ashok Amirtraj from Hyde Park, Elissa Federoff from Neon, and filmmakers Dawn Porter and Lulu Wang, speak to this moment in time, and to the fact that our industry is global and cinema a truly universal language,” said Maria Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives. “Having a virtual, week-long Forum this year presents a great opportunity for broadening the scope to a global reach and serve many of the filmmakers and professionals we have been working with throughout our international programs.”

Read the full list of scheduled speakers below.

Ashok Amritraj, Hyde Park Entertainment

Justine Avera, ABI Insurance

Amra Bakšić Čamo, Sarajevo Film Festival

Paolo Bertolin, Venice International Film Festival

Josh Braun, Submarine Entertainment

Effie Brown, Gamechanger Films

Linda Yvette Chavez, Creator, Gentefied

Karin Chien, dGenerate Films

Elsie Choi, Rideback TV Incubator

Wendy Cohen, Picture Motion

Eric D’Arbeloff, Roadside Attractions

Sarba Das, A24 Documentaries

Feras Fayyad, Director, The Cave

Elissa Federoff, Neon

Lillie Fleshler, Picture Motion

Isabelle Glachant, Producer, 11 Flowers

Anita Gou, Producer, The Farewell

Hanaa Issam, Doha Film Institute

Leena Khobragade, NFDC Film Bazaar

Lisa Kleiner Chanoff, Catapult Film Fund

Grace Lee, Director/Producer, And She Could be Next

Jennice Lee, Dexter Studios

Marvin Lemus, Creator, Gentefied

Wendy Lidell, Kino Lorber

Stephen Love, Jr., Made With Love Media

Julie Lynn, Producer, Albert Nobbs

Alix Madigan, Producer, Winter’s Bone, 1982

Paula Manzanedo Schmit, Film Finances Inc

Alan McAlex, Producer, Once Again

Jordana Meade, ITVS

Dana Merwin, International Documentary Association

Hajnal Molnar-Szakacs, Documentary Fund Sundance Institute

Jordan Morris, Bubble

Oualid Mouaness, Director, 1982

Ted Mundorff, Arclight Cinemas

Lorenza Muñoz, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

Derek Nguyen, The Population

Rosevelt Noble, Black Cultural Center, Vanderbilt University

Luis Ortiz, Latino Public Broadcasting

Shari Page, Half Initiative

Nina Parikh, Mississippi Film Office

Janet Pierson, SXSW

Dawn Porter, Director, John Lewis: Good Trouble

Alan Poul, Producer/Director, The Eddy

Anayansi Prado, Impacto Films

Peggy Rajski, Dean, School of Film and Television, Loyola Marymount University

Anu Rangachar, Mumbai Film Festival

Manori Ravindran, International Editor, Variety

Tim Redford, Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

Brenda Robinson, Gamechanger Films

Alison Roney, BRON Studios

Michel Ruben, Dynamo

Marjan Safinia, Director/Producer, And She Could be Next

Amr Salama, Writer/Director, Sheikh Jackson

Myriam Sassine, Producer, 1982

Georges Schoucair, Abbout Productions

Subina Shrestha, Aljazeera

John Sloss, Cinetic

Avril Speaks, Producer, Jinn

Kelly Todd, Endeavor Content

Christopher Tricarico, Tricarico Chavez LLP

Dr. Daniel Uslan, UCLA Health

Gülin Üstün, Meetings on the Bridge Istanbul

Caroline von Kuhn, Catalyst Program, Sundance Institute

Lulu Wang, Writer/Director, The Farewell

David White, SAG-AFTRA

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

For complete details about the Forum visit filmindependent.org/forum.