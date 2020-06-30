Film Independent Forum Goes Virtual; Sets Lulu Wang, Elissa Federoff, Dawn Porter And Ashok Amritraj As Keynotes For Week-Long Event

Film Independent has unveiled their keynotes, conversations and panelists for the 15th annual Film Independent Forum. The Forum, which is traditionally a weekend event, will now be a week-long virtual event that will reach all corners of the globe from July 31 to August 7.
The event has set a roster of banner names in the industry, featuring a U.S. Filmmaker Keynote with Lulu Wang (The Farewell); a U.S. Executive Keynote with Elissa Federoff, President of Distribution at Neon; a Documentary Keynote with Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Gideon’s Army); and a Global Executive Keynote with Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment Group. Traditionally a weekend event, the Forum has expanded to a full week-long event accessible online to global audiences the week of July 31 to August 7.
In addition, panels will cover financing, production and distribution of films to digital content across diverse platforms during the current health crisis and shifting social landscape. The Forum will shed light on the impact this has on the industry and explore creative solutions.
Also on the agenda are a slate of conversations between Film Independent’s Global Media Makers Fellows and film and TV creators including Ramy Youssef (Ramy) with Egyptian filmmaker Ayten Amin (Souad, Cannes 2020); Alan Poul (The Eddy) with Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama (Sheikh Jackson); and Feras Fayad (The Cave) with Nepali journalist/documentarian Subina Shrestha (Aljazeera).
“Our slate of keynotes, executives Ashok Amirtraj from Hyde Park, Elissa Federoff from Neon, and filmmakers Dawn Porter and Lulu Wang, speak to this moment in time, and to the fact that our industry is global and cinema a truly universal language,” said Maria Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives. “Having a virtual, week-long Forum this year presents a great opportunity for broadening the scope to a global reach and serve many of the filmmakers and professionals we have been working with throughout our international programs.”
Read the full list of scheduled speakers below.
Ashok Amritraj, Hyde Park Entertainment
Justine Avera, ABI Insurance
Amra Bakšić Čamo, Sarajevo Film Festival
Paolo Bertolin, Venice International Film Festival
Josh Braun, Submarine Entertainment
Effie Brown, Gamechanger Films
Linda Yvette Chavez, Creator, Gentefied
Karin Chien, dGenerate Films
Elsie Choi, Rideback TV Incubator
Wendy Cohen, Picture Motion
Eric D’Arbeloff, Roadside Attractions
Sarba Das, A24 Documentaries
Feras Fayyad, Director, The Cave
Elissa Federoff, Neon
Lillie Fleshler, Picture Motion
Isabelle Glachant, Producer, 11 Flowers
Anita Gou, Producer, The Farewell
Hanaa Issam, Doha Film Institute
Leena Khobragade, NFDC Film Bazaar
Lisa Kleiner Chanoff, Catapult Film Fund
Grace Lee, Director/Producer, And She Could be Next
Jennice Lee, Dexter Studios
Marvin Lemus, Creator, Gentefied
Wendy Lidell, Kino Lorber
Stephen Love, Jr., Made With Love Media
Julie Lynn, Producer, Albert Nobbs
Alix Madigan, Producer, Winter’s Bone, 1982
Paula Manzanedo Schmit, Film Finances Inc
Alan McAlex, Producer, Once Again
Jordana Meade, ITVS
Dana Merwin, International Documentary Association
Hajnal Molnar-Szakacs, Documentary Fund Sundance Institute
Jordan Morris, Bubble
Oualid Mouaness, Director, 1982
Ted Mundorff, Arclight Cinemas
Lorenza Muñoz, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences
Derek Nguyen, The Population
Rosevelt Noble, Black Cultural Center, Vanderbilt University
Luis Ortiz, Latino Public Broadcasting
Shari Page, Half Initiative
Nina Parikh, Mississippi Film Office
Janet Pierson, SXSW
Dawn Porter, Director, John Lewis: Good Trouble
Alan Poul, Producer/Director, The Eddy
Anayansi Prado, Impacto Films
Peggy Rajski, Dean, School of Film and Television, Loyola Marymount University
Anu Rangachar, Mumbai Film Festival
Manori Ravindran, International Editor, Variety
Tim Redford, Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival
Brenda Robinson, Gamechanger Films
Alison Roney, BRON Studios
Michel Ruben, Dynamo
Marjan Safinia, Director/Producer, And She Could be Next
Amr Salama, Writer/Director, Sheikh Jackson
Myriam Sassine, Producer, 1982
Georges Schoucair, Abbout Productions
Subina Shrestha, Aljazeera
John Sloss, Cinetic
Avril Speaks, Producer, Jinn
Kelly Todd, Endeavor Content
Christopher Tricarico, Tricarico Chavez LLP
Dr. Daniel Uslan, UCLA Health
Gülin Üstün, Meetings on the Bridge Istanbul
Caroline von Kuhn, Catalyst Program, Sundance Institute
Lulu Wang, Writer/Director, The Farewell
David White, SAG-AFTRA
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
For complete details about the Forum visit filmindependent.org/forum.
