‘Ferris Bueller’ Cast, Including Matthew Broderick, Get Back Together On ‘Reunited Apart With Josh Gad’

“Bueller? Bueller?”

The season finale of Reunited Apart With Josh Gad answered that famous cry by reuniting the principal cast of that most ’80s of ’80s movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Matthew Broderick and costars Jennifer Grey, Alan Ruck and Mia Sara assembled 34 years on to talk about director John Hughes’ classic of teen escapism.

The highlights included host Gad goading Broderick into revisiting his most classic line from the movie. Broderick resisted, before finally delivering it from memory: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t look around once in a while, you might miss it.”

Not having seen each other since a chance encounter in New York 15 years before, Broderick and Ruck picked up like that was yesterday. The duo, who had worked together before the film, recalled auditioning with each other. Or, rather, Ruck recalled it blow-by-blow as Broderick laughed along.

See the whole thing below.