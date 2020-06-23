‘Fences’ & ‘Watchmen’ Actor Jovan Adepo Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that WME has signed actor Jovan Adepo, the star of such movies as Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning Fences and the Bad Robot WWII genre movie Overlord.

In Fences, Adepo played Cory Maxson, the son of Washington’s Troy Maxson. Adepo recently starred in the HBO DC series Watchmen as the superhero Hooded Justice, as well as the Facebook series, Sorry For Your Loss, opposite Elizabeth Olsen, as her love interest. He also co-starred in the second season of the Amazon series Jack Ryan, as a series regular opposite John Krasinski.

Adepo can next be seen leading the cast with Grace Van Patten in the independent feature The Violent Heart, which was part of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival premiere selection, and he’s a series regular lead in the upcoming CBS All Access series, Stephen King’s: The Stand, opposite James Marsden, Amber Heard and Whoopi Goldberg.

Other credits include the Damon Lindelof-Tom Perrotta HBO series The Leftovers as Michael Murphy, as well as Lionel Jefferson in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jefferson’s opposite Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, and Wanda Sykes. Adepo also starred in Ava Duvernay’s limited series for Netflix, When They See Us, about the Central Park 5. The series was Netflix’s most-watched limited series to date with 23 million viewers. Both series were nominated for 2019 Emmy Awards with Live in Front of a Studio Audience winning its category.

Adepo remains represented by Ronni Lynn Hart of Powerline Entertainment.