No Hate Crime: FBI Says Rope In Bubba Wallace NASCAR Garage Was A Door Pull, Not A Noose

After a day investigating the alleged placement of a noose in the racetrack garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the FBI says the rope was in place months before NASCAR’s only black driver was assigned to the stall, and that no federal crime was committed.

According to a statement issued by NASCAR, “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

According to ESPN, NASCAR President Steve Phelps has responded to the FBI report, calling it “the best result we could have hoped for. It was disturbing to think that one of our own could have committed this heinous act.” ESPN quotes Phelps saying, “We were very cooperative. We provided the FBI with roster info and video evidence that aided them in their conclusion. The 43 team had nothing to do this with. The evidence was very clear the noose that was in their garage had been in there previously.”

The news comes just hours after Wallace said on The View he was offended but “not shocked” by internet rumors suggesting there was either no noose or that it had been placed there by NASCAR to garner support for the removal of the Confederate flag.

“People are entitled to their own opinion to make them feel good or help them sleep at night,” Wallace told The View‘s Sunny Hostin. “Simpleminded people like that, the ones who are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand for.”

Wallace did not see or report the rope; he was informed by NASCAR officials Sunday that it had been found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace had only recently moved into that particular garage stall; photos and videos show the rope in place there at least since last October.

In a show of support, NASCAR drivers and crew walked in solidarity behind Wallace’s car at the Talladega Superspeedway prior to a race yesterday.