FBE Names Nneka Enurah As Head of Development & Partnerships

FBE is expanding their digital team with veteran digital and TV executive Nneka Enurah, who has been named the new Head of Development and Partnerships at the multiplatform media company.

As Head of Development and Partnerships, Enurah will cultivate new relationships in the digital and TV space with FBE’s unique brand of entertainment and storytelling.

Prior to her new position at FBE, Enurah was the Director of Digital Development and Production at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Before that, Enurah served as Vice President of Multiplatform Content & Partnerships at Authentic Entertainment, where she established the partnership division and developed, pitched and produced Emmy Award-winning content for Facebook Watch, Verizon, TLC, Spotify and Complex Networks among others. She also produced digital and television content for PopSugar.

“It’s easy for any long-running successful content company to experience audience fatigue,” said Enurah. “They know what to expect. Why don’t we surprise them? Why don’t we delight them? There’s a real opportunity to innovate here.”

“Nneka’s track record as a creative leader at the interaction of digital and long-form storytelling is superb,” said Marc Hustvedt, CEO of FBE. “We started 2020 with the goal of finding the right executive who had a strong grasp of digitally native audiences to lead development across our TV and premium content. We’re thrilled to have her leading the charge.”

“Deviating from the norm is challenging,” Enurah continues. “I’m all about telling fresh stories and showcasing new worlds that captivate today’s audiences. Entertaining and culturally relevant stories and formats with strong characters can and will always find a home. New platforms and partners are emerging every day. You just need to know where to look.”