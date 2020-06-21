Father’s Day Greetings From Celebs, Politicos, Sports Figures Dot Online World

Father’s Day has been around in some form since the Middle Ages, arriving officially in the US in 1910 as a proposal to honor men who lost their lives in a mining accident.

The idea was taken up by Sonora Smart Dodd, who along with her five brothers were raised by her father alone and being inspired after attending Mother’s Day in a church. She convinced the Spokane Ministerial Association to celebrate Father’s Day worldwide and succeeded.

Today is being observed with memories and salutes to fathers by various celebrities, politicians and sports stars via the traditional online shout-outs at .

Here are a few of the early posts:

Captain’s Log Stardate 94: Happy Father’s Day for all fathers out there!👍🏻😎 I am thankful for my three beautiful daughters. 🥰 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 21, 2020

Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy #FathersDay, Barack! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HhDTjOZscz — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to my dad and all the dads out there. I special thank you to all the dad’s who serve our nation in the military and our communities in law enforcement. I know you miss out on a lot of dad moments and sacrifice for us. We appreciate you. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to all dads who proudly (and often tirelessly;) embrace our most important role.

This one’s for the dads 🥃 pic.twitter.com/ej8AhAXXkF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day!

This suit was 3 sizes too big for sure pic.twitter.com/2zjDvwIg5S — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 21, 2020

It’s the most rewarding and fulfilling job in the world ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing dads out there!! pic.twitter.com/zWBxxOUBGq — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to all the other dads! My dad is kind, generous, and funny. He has overcome so many obstacles. I love him so much, and I love being a dad to three amazing children, who bless my life in new ways each day. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 21, 2020

I get that. Look, you sent your only son, who was actually you, and you killed him (yourself) for a couple of days and then returned him (you) to you (him) What more can you do? Happy Father’s Day. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who fight for their children to have a better life. pic.twitter.com/ilw2vlgmLR — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) June 21, 2020