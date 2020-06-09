Fantasia Virtual Edition To Open With Neil Marshall’s Plague Horror ‘The Reckoning’

Fantasia’s upcoming virtual edition, which will run August 20 – September 2, will kick off with the first showing of Neil Marshall’s horror The Reckoning. Set in 1665 against the backdrop of the Great Plague, Charlotte Kirk leads the cast of the movie about the witch hunts that followed the crisis.

The fest has revealed a total of eight world premieres alongside films from the SXSW and Tribeca line-ups that have yet to screen for the public. Also debuting are: Chino Moya’s Undergods, Thomas Robert Lee’s The Curse Of Audrey Earnshaw, Sidharth Srinivasan’s Kriya, Mauro Iván Ojeda’s The Undertaker’s Home, and Anthony Scott Burns’s Come True. Scroll down for the full list.

Bad luck for international Fantasia fans, however, as the online screenings, which will run via Festival Scope and Shift72’s virtual screening platform, will only be accessible to those based in Canada.

Fantasia’s 24th edition was forced to pivot away from its normal physical event by the pandemic and organizers took the decision to move everything online, including panels and workshops.

Marshall is opening Fantasia for a second time after his feature The Descent raised the curtain on its 2005’s edition.

The fest will announce its full line-up in early August.

Here’s the list of first wave titles:

#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM

Dir. Lloyd Kaufman

USA

World Premiere

12 HOUR SHIFT

Dir. Brea Grant

USA

International Premiere

A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS

Dir. Eduardo Rivero

Mexico

Canadian Premiere

COME TRUE

Dir. Anthony Scott Burns

Canada

World Premiere

THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW

Dir. Thomas Robert Lee

Canada

World Premiere

FRIED BARRY

Dir. Ryan Kruger

South Africa

Canadian Premiere

KRIYA

Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan

India/UK

World Premiere

LABYRINTH OF CINEMA

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi

Japan

Canadian Premiere

LAPSIS

Dir. Noah Hutton

USA

International Premiere

LUCKY

Dir. Natasha Kermani

USA

International Premiere

THE OLD MAN MOVIE

Dir. Oskar Lehemaa

Estonia

North American Premiere

THE RECKONING

Dir. Neil Marshall

UK

Special Screening

SLEEP (Schlaf)

Dir. Michael Venus

Germany

North American Premiere

SPECIAL ACTORS

Dir. Shinichiro Ueda

Japan

Canadian Premiere

TEZUKA’S BARBARA

Dir. Macoto Tezuka

Japan

North American Premiere

TIME OF MOULTING

Dir. Sabrina Mertens

Germany

North American Premiere

TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY

Dir. Henrik Von Sydow

Sweden

World Premiere

UNDERGODS

Dir. Chino Moya

UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden

World Premiere

THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)

Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda

Argentina

World Premiere

UNEARTH

Dirs. John C. Lyons & Dorota Swies

USA

World Premiere

YUMMY

Dir. Lars Damoiseaux

Belgium

Quebec Premiere