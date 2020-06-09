Fantasia Virtual Edition To Open With Neil Marshall’s Plague Horror ‘The Reckoning’

Fantasia’s upcoming virtual edition, which will run August 20 – September 2, will kick off with the first showing of Neil Marshall’s horror The Reckoning. Set in 1665 against the backdrop of the Great Plague, Charlotte Kirk leads the cast of the movie about the witch hunts that followed the crisis.
The fest has revealed a total of eight world premieres alongside films from the SXSW and Tribeca line-ups that have yet to screen for the public. Also debuting are: Chino Moya’s Undergods, Thomas Robert Lee’s The Curse Of Audrey Earnshaw, Sidharth Srinivasan’s Kriya, Mauro Iván Ojeda’s The Undertaker’s Home, and Anthony Scott Burns’s Come True. Scroll down for the full list.
Bad luck for international Fantasia fans, however, as the online screenings, which will run via Festival Scope and Shift72’s virtual screening platform, will only be accessible to those based in Canada.
Fantasia’s 24th edition was forced to pivot away from its normal physical event by the pandemic and organizers took the decision to move everything online, including panels and workshops.
Marshall is opening Fantasia for a second time after his feature The Descent raised the curtain on its 2005’s edition.
The fest will announce its full line-up in early August.
Here’s the list of first wave titles:
#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM
Dir. Lloyd Kaufman
USA
World Premiere
12 HOUR SHIFT
Dir. Brea Grant
USA
International Premiere
A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS
Dir. Eduardo Rivero
Mexico
Canadian Premiere
COME TRUE
Dir. Anthony Scott Burns
Canada
World Premiere
THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW
Dir. Thomas Robert Lee
Canada
World Premiere
FRIED BARRY
Dir. Ryan Kruger
South Africa
Canadian Premiere
KRIYA
Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan
India/UK
World Premiere
LABYRINTH OF CINEMA
Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi
Japan
Canadian Premiere
LAPSIS
Dir. Noah Hutton
USA
International Premiere
LUCKY
Dir. Natasha Kermani
USA
International Premiere
THE OLD MAN MOVIE
Dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Estonia
North American Premiere
THE RECKONING
Dir. Neil Marshall
UK
Special Screening
SLEEP (Schlaf)
Dir. Michael Venus
Germany
North American Premiere
SPECIAL ACTORS
Dir. Shinichiro Ueda
Japan
Canadian Premiere
TEZUKA’S BARBARA
Dir. Macoto Tezuka
Japan
North American Premiere
TIME OF MOULTING
Dir. Sabrina Mertens
Germany
North American Premiere
TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY
Dir. Henrik Von Sydow
Sweden
World Premiere
UNDERGODS
Dir. Chino Moya
UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden
World Premiere
THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)
Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda
Argentina
World Premiere
UNEARTH
Dirs. John C. Lyons & Dorota Swies
USA
World Premiere
YUMMY
Dir. Lars Damoiseaux
Belgium
Quebec Premiere
