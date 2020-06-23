Fandango Launches New Comprehensive Program As Theaters Begin To Reopen

As theaters start reopening, Fandango is looking to make the help moviegoers return to theaters confidently with a newly launched comprehensive program.

Starting today, Fandango.com and Fandango mobile apps will begin rolling out new resources and product functionality, including social distance seating maps, a one-stop guide to safety policies provided by more than 1000 theater chains, a special search filter to find reopened theaters by location, instructional videos and more.

“At Fandango, our mission has always been super-serving fans with their entertainment needs, and we cannot wait to help fans get back to the big screen safely and at the right time,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover. “It’s a complicated rollout, with various states, cities and counties opening their venues in different phases. We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theaters.”

With the Fandango’s guide for health and safety policies, moviegoers can expect to find information that theaters have provided about auditorium occupancy and social distance seating, mask and protective equipment policies, enhanced cleaning measures, special concession services, and more.

“We are working closely with our friends in exhibition to help get their ticketing back online and film fans back in seats with peace of mind,” said Melissa Heller, Fandango’s vice president of domestic ticketing. “In addition to our new product features, Fandango’s mobile ticketing will be an added benefit, helping moviegoers and cinema employees reduce the number of contact points at the box office and throughout the theater.”

The news of Fandango’s new program comes after Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres drew controversy after announcing they would not require face coverings upon reopening locations in July. They have since announced they would be requiring face coverings. Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse announced from the jump they were requiring face coverings at all their locations upon reopening.