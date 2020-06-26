‘Family Guy’ Voice Actor Mike Henry Stepping Down From ‘Cleveland Brown’ Role

Voice actor Mike Henry said on Twitter Friday that he will no longer voice Cleveland Brown on Fox’s animated Family Guy.

Henry, a white man, voiced the African American Brown since the show’s inception in 1999. He also voiced the character and his son, Rallo Tubbs, on the spinoff, The Cleveland Show, which ran for four years on Fox.

Henry was a voice on Family Guy since its 1999 debut. He also voiced Latina maid Consuela on the animated series

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role,” Henry wrote.

There have been no other reactions yet from the show producers or cast members.