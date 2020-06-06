Facebook, Instagram Take Down Trump George Floyd Posts Over Alleged Copyright Violations

and Instagram claim Donald Trump’s video tributes for George Floyd violated copyright laws, and therefore took them down. The move follows a similar decision by .

The removed items included videos narrated by Trump that talked about Floyd’s death while a montage of photographs and videos appear. The alleged violations stemmed from those images.

The incident comes as Trump continues to contend that social media outlets have too much power. He has signed an executive order and asked regulators to consider whether they should be considered publishers responsible for content decisions. Currently, the Communications Decency Act shields them.

Twitter put fact-checking and warning labels on Trump content, but Facebook did not on the same post