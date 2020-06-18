Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads That Featured Symbol Once Used By Nazis

said that is has removed an ad from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that featured an upside down red triangle, a symbol that was once used by Nazis to identify political prisoners.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” said Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The ad appeared on the platform and in a post on the Team Trump page, with the message, “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are destroying our cities and rioting — it’s absolute madness.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter that the “Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive. @POTUS‘ campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols.”

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook has otherwise taken a hands off approach when it comes to political speech, as it has declined to add fact-check messages or other labels to political content and advertisements from political campaigns. Twitter’s recent decision to put fact checks on two of Trump’s tweets triggered the president to issue an executive order targeted the immunity granted to social media platforms for third party content.