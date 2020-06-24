Expectation Options Njambi McGrath Memoir ‘Through The Leopard’s Gaze’

Expectation, the UK producer behind Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence, has optioned comedian Njambi McGrath’s memoir on her upbringing in Kenya.

The BBC Studios-backed company will reimagine Through The Leopard’s Gaze for television after it was part of publisher Jacaranda Books’ mission to publish 20 black British writers in one year.

The book tells the story of McGrath’s journey from a disturbing upbringing in Kenya to her outwardly settled life in London, along the way exploring the brutality of colonialism. Rights were acquired from Emily Sweet Associates.

McGrath said: “I am very excited, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be working with Expectation. From our earliest conversations, their vision and enthusiasm for retelling my story was apparent.”

It is the latest scripted project to emerge from Expectation. Sky has lined up a second season of Intelligence, while BBC comedy Alma’s Not Normal was taken to series in April. Finally, Hulu recently acquired Expectation’s Channel 4 show In My Skin.