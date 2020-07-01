‘Evil Dead 2,’ ‘Darkman’ Actor Danny Hicks Dies At 68

Danny Hicks, who played the likable redneck Jake in Evil Dead 2 has died after a battle with cancer.

Full Empire Promotions, which repped Hicks for convention appearances, announced the actor’s passing on Facebook. “Danny passed away at his home in CA,” said the notice. “We love you Danny, rest easy my friend.”

Hicks frequently appeared in director Sam Raimi’s films, including the Evil Dead sequel, Spider-Man 2 and Darkman.

Hicks, who was also known for his part in Intruder, announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The actor’s statement read, in part, as follows:

To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that’s for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go.

Hicks’s condition had deteriorated in the time since then, and friends posted updates in the last month at a dedicated Full Empire Promotions page.

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for Hicks’s medical bills more than doubled its stated goal.

In one of the final updates on June 16, Dominic Mancini of Full Empire Promotions wrote the actor was not sleeping or eating because he was in so much pain. “I could not keep him on the phone longer than 3 or 4 minutes,” wrote Mancini.

Shortly thereafter, Hicks reportedly had a fall and was admitted to the E.R. He was released, but his passing was announced today.