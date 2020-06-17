Former WME Voiceover Head Erik Seastrand Joins ACM Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Erik Seastrand, the former Head of WME’s Voiceover Department, has moved to ACM Talent as Executive Director of ACM West. His position is effective immediately.

Seastrand helmed WME’s Voiceover Department for two decades, representing top VO industry talent.

Jake Gerloff, who handled promos and narrations at WME also follows Seastrand to the ACM management team.

The move reunites ACM’s Co-Founder, Marc Guss and Seastrand who worked closely together for over a decade when Guss oversaw East Coast voiceovers at WME.

“I’ve always imagined a dream team of VO representation that would one day include Erik Seastrand. We are super excited for this new and exciting chapter to begin.” said Guss.

ACM Co-Founder Phil Sutfin adds: “As ACM continues to be the quality industry leader for voiceover representation, the addition of Erik will be an invaluable asset to all of our clients.”

“I’m looking forward to the next step in my career by joining ACM and having the most experienced and respected voiceover representation team as my colleagues,” said Seastrand.