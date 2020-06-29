Click to Skip Ad
Eric Roberts, Jequan Jackson To Star In ‘No More Goodbyes’ Indie From Rio Vista Universal

Eric Roberts, Jequan Jackson Shutterstock; Personal

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Roberts (Suits, The Expendables) and newcomer Jequan Jackson ( FBI, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will star in foster care drama No More Goodbyes, directed by James Ganiere and written by Rebekah Ganiere.

The pic follows sixteen-year-old Mark (Jackson) who, after his foster mother dies, goes on the run with his foster brother Tristan (played by Christian Ganiere), a young boy with Autism and PTSD in order for them to stay together and not become separated by the system. However, Mark finds out that keeping him and his brother together is going to be harder than it looks. They must rely on each other and a gruff stranger, a retired military veteran named Stan, seeking his own redemption, in an effort to keep their family from being torn apart and the truth from being discovered.

Tom Nowicki (Ozark, Preach), Miriam A. Hyman (The Chi, The Laundromat), Sal Velez Jr (The Way Back, Black Summer), Michael Patrick Lane (Tully) Petri Byrd (Judge Judy), Stacy Haiduk (Prison Break, True Blood) Ethan McDowell (DC’s Doom Patrol, Space Command), Zuri Starks (Valley of the Zombies), Sunday Curry (The Price of Fame) and Starletta DuPois (Charming the Hearts of Men, The Notebook) round out the cast.

The film aims to explore foster care in the United States, where a child is entered into the system every two minutes. Of the children that reach the age of eighteen and age out of the system without being adopted, half of them will end up in prison within two years, one in five will become homeless, and only 3 percent of those children will go on to earn a college degree.

The Ganieres are producing the pic via their Rio Vista Universal label with a plan to put it through the festival circuit.

Roberts is repped by Peter Young Sovereign Talent Group; Jackson by STW Talent; Christian Ganiere by Mavrick Artists Agency and Transcend Talent Management; Nowicki by Alliance Talent Group; Hyman by A3 Artists and Luber Rocklin.

 

