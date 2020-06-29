Epix Boards Sky Historical Drama ‘Britannia’, Will Co-Produce Season 3, Air Seasons 1 & 2

Epix is signed up to British fantasy drama Britannia. The MGM-owned cable network is coming on board as a co-production partner for season three of the Sky series.

This comes after Deadline revealed earlier this year that British pay-TV broadcaster Sky had renewed the show for a third season but Amazon, which was involved in the first season, would no longer be involved.

Epix will also launch the first season of the show on August 2, followed by the second season on October 4 and will be the exclusive home for season three.

Production on season three of the big-budget historical drama, which was written by playwright Jez Butterworth, was shutdown in March as a result of COVID-19.

Britannia stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey and Eleanor Worthington-Cox and was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson.

The first season, which included nine episodes, ran from January to March 2018 in the UK, while the ten-part second season launched in November 2019.

In the first season of Britannia, the show followed the story of the Roman invasion led by General Aulus (David Morrissey), who sought to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land led by warrior women and powerful Druids. In season two, the drama moved on two years following General Aulus invasion of Britannia, romanizing willing Celt tribes with the help of Celtic Queen Amena (Annabel Scholey), and crushing those who tried to resist. The only form of hope for the Druids and Celts was Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), a young girl being trained by outcast Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), to fulfil a prophecy that would save Britannia from the Romans. But an epic battle of wills divided the druids in the form of two Druid brothers – Veran and Harka (Mackenzie Crook) putting the prophecy in jeopardy.

Season three follows Cait’s journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land. Aulus comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife, whilst Amena finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them. Divis gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

Produced by Neal Street Productions and Vertigo Films, the show has travelled around the world. Distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution, it has aired on HBO in a number of European territories, Starz in the Middle East and SVOD service iFlix across Africa.

Season three is written by Jez and Tom Butterworth. Produced by Rupert Ryle-Hodges and executive produced by Vertigo Films’ James Richardson and Neal Street Production’s Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown with Jez and Tom Butterworth.

“Jez Butterworth and the teams at Vertigo Films, Neal Street Productions and Sky Studios have created a bold, epic series with a unique spin on the fantasy-adventure genre,” said Michael Wright, President, Epix. “Britannia is truly cinematic television – a perfect addition to the Epix lineup – and we’re thrilled to give this series its new home.”

“Audiences around the world love Britannia and now US fans will be able to watch the latest season exclusively on Epix. The support for the show from Michael Wright and the Epix team has been tremendous, and their commitment to all three seasons is great news for fans of the franchise,” added Jane Millichip, Chief Commercial Officer Sky Studios.