Epic Pictures Acquires Genre Trio Through Horror Label Dread Ahead Of Cannes Marche

EXCLUSIVE: Epic Pictures and its horror brand Dread have acquired global rights to a trio of genre movies ahead of next week’s Cannes virtual Marché.

The films are: Andy Collier and Toor Mian’s horror flick Sacrifice, co-starring Barbara Crampton; horror-comedy Uncle Peckerhead, written and directed by Matthew John Lawrence and produced by Nicholas Santos; and La Casa, a Spanish-language horror from Chilean writer-director Jorge Olguín.

Sacrifice is set on a Norwegian island and follows a man and his pregnant wife who return to his birth place to deal with an unexpected inheritance after the death of his mother. It is written and directed by Andy Collier and Toor Mian, who are both known for their 2017 horror Charismata.

Uncle Peckerhead chronicles punk rock band Duh on their first tour. When the group receive a hand from a drifter, they discover he is a cursed, man-eating hillbilly. The film premiered at Panic Fest in Kansas City earlier this year, where it was named among the ‘Best of the Fest’. The pic will be released in U.S. theaters on August 7, 2020 via Epic’s distribution arm.

La Casa takes place in 1986 during Chile’s military dictatorship. When a police officer is summoned to investigate suspicious people inside a house, he finds himself trapped, trying to escape from violent paranormal events. It debuted at the 34th Mar del Plata International Film Festival.

Epic Pictures formed Dread after acquiring horror website Dread Central. It also launched an AVOD channel, DreadTV, and a video game publishing division DreadXP.