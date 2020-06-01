Entertainment Companies Join “Black Out Tuesday” Initiative In Response To George Floyd Death

A growing number of entertainment companies are joining the Black Out Tuesday initiative on June 2 in a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

An image calling for a “Black Out” on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, began circulating on social media on Friday. It called for Tuesday to be used as “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” via “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.

Management company Artists First, agencies APA and CAA, and ViacomCBS are among those who announced they would participate in Black Out Tuesday, joining a slew of music industry companies, among others.

You can see some of their announcements below. We will be updating as more come in.

A MESSAGE FROM JIM GOSNELL TO APA

Dear APA,

On Tuesday, June 2nd, APA will observe “Black Out Tuesday” as a day of reflection and meaningful action in support of our colleagues, families, friends, clients and global community in the fight for racial justice.

While this is just one day, we will continue our commitment in the coming weeks and months that follow to identify and take action on what we can do as a company to fight for real change.

To quote APA’s first client, renowned civil rights activist and entertainer Harry Belafonte, “Each and every one of you has the power, the will and capacity to make a difference in the world in which you live.”

#BLACKLIVESMATTER

#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

Thank you.

Jim