Endeavor Content Partner Mark Ankner Exits To Become CEO Of Drake & Adel ‘Future’ Nur’s DreamCrew

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Endeavor Content Partner Mark Ankner is leaving to become a partner and CEO of DreamCrew, the production company of Drake and Adel “Future” Nur. In his role Ankner will oversee content development, production and financing opportunities for the company. Ankner’s hire marks the continued growth of DreamCrew whose credits include Top Boy, Spree, and Euphoria.

Ankner joined Endeavor in 2006, and he was a fixture in the indie financing and dealmaking game, playing a key role in building the agency’s film finance, sales and advisory business. He was later named partner at WME and then Endeavor Content. Over the last 15 years Ankner has created many of the biggest festival sales both financially and culturally and drove financing packages for content creators and financiers.

Ankner championed emerging filmmakers who’ve gone on to commercial acclaim, and he closed some whopping deals during his time. Among those films are the Luca Guadagnino-directed Call Me By Your Name, the Sacha Jenkins-directed Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men, Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, Justin Simien’s Dear White People, the Lebron James documentary More Than A Game, Best Docu Oscar winner Undefeated, the Safdie Brothers drama Good Time, Robert Eggers’ The Witch, the Ryan Coogler-directed Michael B. Jordan-starrer Fruitvale Station, the Cary Funaga-directed Beasts of No Nation, which was Netflix’s first acquisition, and the Amir Bar-Lev-directed Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip. Ankner also helped architect Martin Scorcese’s Emerging Filmmakers Fund.

We have been discussing with our friend and partner Mark Ankner since last year about his desire to run an independent content company that is at the center of culture. As such we are thrilled to announce that Mark will join DRAKE and Future’s company Dreamcrew as their partner and CEO. He starts August 1.

Mark had already been advising DRAKE and Future on their content business and now as their partner will support their ambitions to develop and finance content. For anyone who knows Mark this is an incredible opportunity for him as it speaks to many of his passions. Over the course of his career, Mark has served as a champion for emerging filmmakers and has helped shepherd many films that have illuminated critically important social and cultural issues. Some of those projects include “Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Honey Boy,” “Dear White People,” “More Than A Game,” “Undefeated,” “Good Time,” “The Witch,” and “Fruitvale Station.” Additionally he architected Martin Scorsese’s Emerging Filmmaker Fund spotlighting new talent in local language markets.

While we are truly happy for Mark, it is of course with mixed emotions when your friend and colleague is embarking on their next adventure. He is part of our family. Having just celebrated 14 years at the company Mark has played a pivotal role in helping shape and drive the expansion of Endeavor Content.

From long time colleague and friend, to now WME / EC client – let’s all congratulate Mark.

