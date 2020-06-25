TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Comedy Contenders, Sir Patrick Stewart & Why It’s Jackie Gleason’s Time

One way or another, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards look certain to take place in September and the quality of Comedy contenders that will be in the running at the Jimmy Kimmel hosted event is no laughing matter.

So, in these tense times in America, comedy and who will be the frontrunners is what we are almost all about on this week’s episode of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast – as you can hear here:

Now, with no Fleabag or Veep in the race this year, the likes of The Good Place, Schitt’s Creek, Silicon Valley, and Modern Family are well positioned having come to their series conclusions over the past few months. Then, among others, there is HBO’s Insecure, which had its strongest season yet, Netflix’s Dead to Me and the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created Never Have I Ever, plus the Mahershalia Ali starring second season of Hulu’s Ramy and FX’s fantastic Better Things from the powerhouse known as Pamela Adlon.

And trust us, we get into the Comedy Acting categories too today. Now, you’ll have to listen to the podcast to hear where we place our bets. However, one spoiler – Catherine O’Hara. The time is now for the Schitt’s Creek star to receive her Emmy due.

In that vein, the great Jackie Gleason gets a lot of love this week also on TV Talk. Unbelievable as it is to learn, the comedy legend and small screen pioneer was never awarded an Emmy! Join us on a campaign to right that wrong posthumously.

Also join us today for a chat with Sir Patrick Stewart on his triumphant return engagement with the final frontier in CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard. It’s not to be missed.

