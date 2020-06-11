Emma Watson Weighs In On Controversial J.K. Rowling Tweets: “Trans People Are Who They Say They Are”

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has become the latest figure to weigh in on the controversy provoked by the book series author J.K. Rowling’s series of tweets about trans people.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” wrote Watson on her own Twitter feed. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

“I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash [two related charities]. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same,” she said, adding “Happy #PRIDE2020. Sending love x.”

Rowling has a history of controversy over her public comments on trans people. Last year, she drew criticism for supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who stated that people cannot change their biological sex. That controversy was stirred up again over the weekend when Rowling tweeted again expressing her views on the subject.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she wrote.

Alongside widespread condemnation from the trans community, Rowling’s words were also criticized by Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne.

Yesterday, Rowling published a 3,600-word essay on her website seeking to clarify her opinions. She also revealed in the piece that she is a sexual assault survivor.