Ellen DeGeneres Among Hollywood Stars Set To Honor L.A. Unified Students In Virtual Graduation

The Los Angeles Unified School District will honor the Class of 2020 with an hour-long special featuring familiar faces from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and sports.

The virtual graduation ceremony is set to air Monday, and will include appearances by Ellen DeGeneres, Kenya Barris, rapper-producer Lil Jon, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom and schools chief Austin Beutner.

Schools in the district have been closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, teachers shifted to distance learning. Although at the end of March, the district released a troubling report saying roughly 15,000 high schoolers had failed to do any schoolwork online in two weeks, and more than 40,000 were only sporadically checking in with their teachers.

In an effort to address the problem, the LAUSD pledged $100 million to make sure all students had access to digital devices at home. The district also partnered with Verizon to provide internet connections to low income students who make up the overwhelming majority of the district’s pupils.

To celebrate the achievements of its 28,000 graduating seniors during these challenging times, the LAUSD created a star-studded virtual commencement special.

The broadcast titled “Los Angeles Unified Celebrates the Class of 2020” will air at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15, on lausd.net and KLCS-TV.