Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning’s Longtime Rep Hanley Baxter Leaves WME & Joins UTA

EXCLUSIVE: We can confirm that former WME agent Hanley Baxter has joined the UTA talent department in Los Angeles with most of the clients on his roster joining him including Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Thor and Blindspot actress Jaimie Alexander, Billy Magnussen, Daredevil and The Theory of Everything‘s Charlie Cox, and Thomas M. Wright, JD Pardo, Jamie Blackley and Malachi Kirby with others expected to follow.

Baxter began his career in the William Morris Agency mailroom and went on to join Endeavor in 2003. After the merger of William Morris and Endeavor, Baxter was made an agent in 2009 and named a Partner in 2016. He is a graduate of the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

Elle Fanning in the wake of Disney’s near half billion global grossing sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is attached to star with sister Dakota in Tri-Star’s upcoming WWII feature adaptation of the Kristin Hannah novel The Nightingale. Elle Fanning is currently earning high praise on Hulu/MRC’s period series The Great as Russian Empress Catherine the Great.

Dakota Fanning, who broke out in the 2001 Sean Penn feature I Am Sam, and whose feature credits include such titles as The Twilight franchise, Ocean’s 8, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, War of the Worlds, Charlotte’s Web and The Runaways, is returning to TNT’s second season of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness and is attached to star in the upcoming feature take of the Sylvia Plath novel The Bell Jar.

Alexander starred in Thor and Thor: The Dark World which grossed a combined $1.1 billion at the global box office. She currently stars on the NBC crime drama Blindspot.

Magnussen starred in such movies as Aladdin, Into the Woods, and Game Night and such TV series as Maniac and Tell Me a Story. He can be seen soon in No Time to Die and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

Cox recently starred on Broadway opposite Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in the latest revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal and is attached to the Patrick B. O’Brien feature Stripped. Wright currently stars at NatGeo’s Barkskins and starred on such series as Top of the Lake and The Bridge and such features as Everest and Sweet Country. Pardo’s credits include FX’s Mayans M.C. as ‘EZ’ Reyes and Hulu’s East Los High. Blackley is the star of the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, and Netflix’s Traitors and the movies If I Stay, Greed and Snow White and the Huntsmen. Kirby stars on Sky’s originals Devils, Black Mirror and BBC’s EastEnders.