Elizabeth Hurley “Saddened Beyond Belief” Over Death Of Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley is speaking out following the death of Steve Bing, her ex-husband and father of her 18-year-old son.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” Hurley wrote on Instagram along with photos of the two. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

According to law enforcement sources, Bing jumped to his death from a Century City building Monday afternoon. Following standard protocol, the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm that the individual in question was Bing. However, the description of the man in his 50s who was found dead on the scene fit that of the producer.

Bing, a film producer and wealthy financier, founded Shangri-La Entertainment, which produced and financed films such as Robert Zemeckis’ The Polar Express and Beowulf. He also co-wrote the 2003 feature comedy, Kangaroo Jack.