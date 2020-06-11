Elisabeth Moss is set to re-team with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid on the Australian thriller Run Rabbit Run, on which XYZ will launch world sales at the Cannes virtual market.

The modern-day ghost story will follow Sarah, a fertility doctor, with a firm understanding of the cycle of life. When she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, she must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Carver’s Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw producing and XYZ Films executive producing. Moss will also produce alongside her partner Lindsey McManus.

XYZ will finance as part of their fund with Finland’s IPR.VC, in conjunction with Screen Australia. Umbrella Entertainment is managing Australia/NZ distribution. The film is being made in association with Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corporation.

This is the second Cannes-bound indie movie announced today to shoot in the Antipodes as filmmakers look to countries with low COVID-19 rates in a bid to facilitate safe production.

Moss is coming off The Invisible Man and Her Smell and has The French Dispatch and Next Goal Wins upcoming. Reid directed multiple episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s The Outsider and Amazon’s Upload.

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group. Reid is repped by ICM Partners and RGM Artists.