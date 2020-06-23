STX has snapped up worldwide distribution rights to genre pic Run Rabbit Run, which will re-team Elisabeth Moss with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid.

STXfilms will directly distribute in the U.S., UK and Ireland with STXinternational now aboard for international sales at the Cannes Virtual Market. The deal was negotiated by Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films – which was previously aboard for sales – on behalf of the producers on the eve of the market.

The Oz-set modern-day ghost story will follow Sarah, a fertility doctor, with a firm understanding of the cycle of life. When she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, she must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Carver’s Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw producing. Moss will also produce alongside her partner Lindsey McManus. Screen Australia is among financiers and production partners will include Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Moss recently starred in profitable genre pic The Invisible Man, which scored a worldwide box office of $125M.