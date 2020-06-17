Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Elijah Wood is to star as Ted Bundy’s FBI analyst in crime-thriller No Man Of God, which XYZ will be launching at next week’s Cannes virtual market.

Set largely in a single interrogation room, the film is based on real life transcripts culled from conversations between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and serial killer Bundy that took place between 1984 and 1989. The film details the complicated relationship that formed between the two men during Bundy’s final years on death row.

Amber Sealey is directing from C. Robert Cargill’s script, with Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman producing. Scott Derrickson, Bill Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen and Mark Ward are executive producers. XYZ is handling international sales. The casting search for Bundy is ongoing.

Lord Of The Rings star Wood most recently starred in comedy-horror Come To Daddy. Sealey is known for Sundance short How Does It Start and micro-budget feature No Light And No Land Anywhere.

Wood’s Company X / SpectreVision has produced titles including Color Out Of Space and Mandy. XYZ will also be at the Cannes virtual market with Run Rabbit Run starring Elisabeth Moss and Dual with Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg.

Wood is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Sealey is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and MGMT Management.

