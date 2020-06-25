EDO Launches Streaming Originals Tracker Entertainment EnGage

EXCLUSIVE: Analytics corp EDO has launched the beta version of Entertainment EnGage (EEG), which will provide real-time insights on the engagement and interest levels on streaming originals and celebrities.

The new product will provide streaming services, TV and movie studios unprecedented visibility into the strongest leading indicator of demand and provides the ability to gauge interest, understand trends, and assess talent on a continuous basis. EDO has already inked two of the largest streaming services to a confidential beta pilot program that began in early April of this year.

With the launch of EEG, EDO continues to apply world-class data science to behavioral metrics to help its clients generate greater value from their creative investments and promotional efforts. With access to hundreds of SVOD original titles and counting, this solution not only provides comprehensive views into the progress of marketing campaigns, but also serves as a yardstick for the streaming industry in determining how specific titles are stacking up against comparable titles.

“The release of Entertainment EnGage represents the natural evolution of EDO’s mission to support creative decision making and marketing and distribution optimization with dynamic, data science-powered insights,” says Kevin Krim, President & CEO of EDO. “As competition among streaming services and studios ratchets up the stakes, these entertainment companies continue to seek innovative data solutions. Actionable insights into true consumer intent have never been more critical. In our beta pilots, we have seen clients utilize EEG to monitor their new titles, make decisions with more confidence, and ultimately achieve greater results.”

“Even among the most sophisticated companies in Media & Entertainment, we’ve heard a clear message that they want specialists like EDO to help them with scaled and automated data, software, and applied data science versus trying to tackle these hard to collect and measure data sets by themselves,” said Joshua Lee, EDO’s CTO and Head of Product. “Our data science, data quality, and analyst teams, coupled with our technological capabilities and expertise, represent a hard-to-replicate combination. The results inside EEG are uniquely powerful.”

EDO has built a revolutionary means of testing audience responses to feature films with its premium digital devices. EDO recently released key audience studies about how moviegoers will make their way back to the cinemas significantly if movie circuits implement increased COVID-19 safety protocols. EDO harnesses massive, unruly time series of data to deliver automated, scaled, and precise insights across marketing and distribution, acquisition and development, casting and endorsements, and strategic and financial analysis.