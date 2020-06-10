London’s Ealing Studios To Open Coronavirus Testing Facility Under Its Production Restart Plans

EXCLUSIVE: Ealing Studios, the famous London studio that has housed productions including Downton Abbey and The Theory Of Everything, is to offer clients coronavirus tests to help encourage them back to work.

Ealing Studios did not close its doors during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis and is now hopeful that the three shows that were in production on its site prior to the pandemic will return to work in July.

Ealing Studios partner Barnaby Thompson said: “We’re making an on-site medic available in July and will do on-site testing for coronavirus. That’s going to be a big part of the process, and if they need them to do temperature testing as well, those facilities will be there.

“Our job is to make people feel as comfortable as possible. Ealing is a studio that is closest to the center of town, but is a relatively self-contained four-acre site. We’re in a position to control things quite carefully.”

The tests are part of wider safety protocols Ealing is putting in place following the publication of British Film Commission guidelines and the government’s signal to return to work. Thompson would not name the productions set to return, but said two are for global streamers, and the hope is filming will begin “in earnest” in August following a prep period.

Ealing is one of a number of UK studios working to restart production, as Deadline reported last week. Elstree Studios and Twickenham Studios are among those getting back to work, while Arborfield/Longrcoss Studios and Maidstone Studios should be ready for business again in the coming weeks.