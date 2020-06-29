E! Greenlights 3 Series, Including ‘Celebrity Call Center’ Based On UK Format From Nick Cannon & 2 Projects In Development

E! is expanding its programming slate with new celeb-focused series Celebrity Call Center, based on the UK series, and executive produced by Nick Cannon, and 10 Things You Don’t Know from Jupiter Entertainment, both for premiere this summer, along with plastic surgery series Dr. 90210, from Entertainment One, for debut this fall. Additionally, E! has set two projects in development, Glamsquad Showdown, a comedic beauty competition series featuring Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, from Shed Media, and relationship series The Seven Year Stitch, hosted by Terry and Heather Dubrow, from Trooper Entertainment.

Celebrity Call Center, based on the groundbreaking UK series, is set to premiere Monday, July 13 at 10 PM. The series gives ordinary people an opportunity to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on topics such as family, friends, relationships, work and more. The one-on-one conversations will reveal an exclusive peek behind the celebrity curtain as they tap into their personal experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through any situation they find themselves in. Celebrities include Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Nick Cannon, Todd Chrisley, Mikey Day, Terry and Heather Dubrow, Vivica A Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, Shangela, and more.



Celebrity Call Center is produced by Main Event Media, All3Media America, and Ncredible Entertainment with Nick Cannon, Michael Goldman, Jimmy Fox, Amanda McPhillips, Steven D. Wright, and Carolyn Gilbey serving as Executive Producers. The original format for the series was created by Kerfuffle TV and is being distributed internationally by All3Media International. You can watch a promo below.

Related Story Kevin Hart To Host & EP 'Celebrity Game Face' At-Home Charity Special For E!

In 10 Things You Don’t Know, each comedic half-hour self-contained episode will highlight a celebrity and count down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don’t know about that person. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish, to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that prove stars really are just like us, according to E!. It’s set to premiere Monday, August 10, at 10 PM ET/PT.

In Dr. 90210, top female surgeons Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt break down barriers in the world’s most famous zip code – Beverly Hills. “From excess skin removal, third breast extraction, and a double mastectomy, to facial cysts and post childbirth vaginal rejuvenations these four doctors use their remarkable insight, skill, and bedside manner to guide patients from consultations to surgery and recovery, proving a woman’s touch can go beyond skin deep,” according to E! It’s set to premiere this fall. You can watch a promo below.



Dr. 90210 is produced by Entertainment One with Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Ben Megargel as executive producers alongside Lori Gordon.

E! has put in development Glamsquad Showdown (working title), a comedic beauty competition series that celebrates the best celebrity “glam squads” in the business. Hosted by Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, each week two celebrity friends or co-stars’ elite teams of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants take center stage to compete and showcase their skills in front of an interactive live-studio audience. The two glam squads pull makeover subjects out of the audience as they go head-to-head in two raucous makeover challenges in hopes of earning ultimate beauty bragging rights and prize money for charity.



Glamsquad Showdown is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson serving as executive producers.

Hosted by husband and wife team Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, The Seven Year Stitch (working title) follows committed couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift. In a time where the median length of marriages that end in divorce has long hovered around seven years, partners have the opportunity to get a full-relationship makeover – from plastic surgery for a fresh look, counselling to tackle emotional troubles, and working with celebrity fitness instructors to get back into shape, couples will attempt to reignite the spark in their marriages.



The Seven Year Stitch is produced by Trooper Entertainment with Dave Caplan and Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow serving as executive producers.