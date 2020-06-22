Dwayne Johnson To Host Global Citizen’s ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert’; Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron And More To Appear

Global Citizen and the European Commission have teamed for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert and actor Dwayne Johnson is set to host the event which takes place on June 27. The Concert will be televised worldwide and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities.

The Concert will feature performances from Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Yemi Alade. In addition, there will be appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault, Antoni Porowski and more.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to develop and equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines. Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers – including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates – who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”

Johnson said of his role as host: “I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

The Concert will air on broadcasters across the globe including ARD, Canal+ Group, RTVE in Europe, Bell Media, CBC, Citytv, and Global TV, in Canada, NBC and iHeartMedia in the U.S., Grupo Globo in Brazil, MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa, Fuji TV and Star India in Asia, and Channel Nine in Australia. The Concert will also be streamed on global platforms. The virtual broadcast will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

The Concert follows Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Summit, a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments to help develop equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities devastated by the pandemic. The Summit will feature panel discussions and interviews moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo and Ken Jeong will join the conversation as well as experts including Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Eddie Ndopu, Abiola Oke, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander.

Producers of Global Goal: Unite for Our Future include: Michele Anthony of Universal Music Group, Declan Kelly of Teneo, Live Nation, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Adam Leber on behalf of Maverick, The Lede Company, Roc Nation and Derrick Johnson on behalf of NAACP. The Summit is produced by Michael Dempsey. The Concert is produced by Hamish Hamilton and Done + Dusted.