Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In Passionate Black Lives Matter Video: “Where Are You? Where Is Our Leader?”

Dwayne Johnson has called out Donald Trump in a passionate video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Where are you? Where is our leader?” Johnson asks. “Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

The Fast And The Furious star calls for “compassionate leadership” at a time when the country has been convulsed by protests and riots following the killing of George Floyd.

Johnson doesn’t mention Trump by name but it is clear he is talking about the U.S. President during the eight-minute video, which has been viewed by more than one million people and liked 70,000 times in four hours.

He says: “Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black lives matter.’ Where are you?” Johnson says.

He continues: “Of course, all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees…we must say the words: Black lives matter.”

Trump’s comments about the protests and civil disturbances have been widely criticized by celebrities and politicians.

Johnson calls for individual accountability and leadership: “We must become the leaders we are looking for. I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country? Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.”

Johnson also thanks the many people in countries around the world who have protested in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor, who has hinted at a potential political career in the past, tweeted on May 30th that he has been “stunned trying to make sense of George Floyd’s death”.