‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘The Inheritance’, Danny Burstein Among Top Drama League Award Winners

Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Inheritance were named outstanding musical and play of the 2019-20 theater season by New York’s Drama League, the organization announced today.

The 86th Annual Drama League Awards – announced virtually in lieu of an in-person gathering – covered the shortened theater season for both Broadway and Off Broadway.

Chosen by the Drama League’s nationwide organization of theater artists, industry professionals and audience members, this year’s award winners also include Moulin Rouge! actor Danny Burstein (Distinguished Performance Award); Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play (Outstanding Revival of a Play) and Off Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors (Outstanding Revival of a Musical).

Previously announced special awards and honors went to director Marianne Elliott, playwright Terrence McNally, and director/playwright James Lapine.