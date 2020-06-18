Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Production Designer Bill Groom Talks Taking Midge On Tour In Season 3

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mark Wahlberg Pic 'Arthur The King' Sets Up With Lionsgate, eOne, Sierra

Read the full story

‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘The Inheritance’, Danny Burstein Among Top Drama League Award Winners

Moulin Rouge!
Danny Burstein, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Matthew Murphy

Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Inheritance were named outstanding musical and play of the 2019-20 theater season by New York’s Drama League, the organization announced today.

The 86th Annual Drama League Awards – announced virtually in lieu of an in-person gathering – covered the shortened theater season for both Broadway and Off Broadway.

Chosen by the Drama League’s nationwide organization of theater artists, industry professionals and audience members, this year’s award winners also include Moulin Rouge! actor Danny Burstein (Distinguished Performance Award); Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play (Outstanding Revival of a Play) and Off Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors (Outstanding Revival of a Musical).

Previously announced special awards and honors went to director Marianne Elliott, playwright Terrence McNally, and director/playwright James Lapine.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad