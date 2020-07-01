Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I Would Not Be Surprised If We Go Up To 100,000 [New Cases] A Day; Clearly We Are Not In Total Control”

The United States recorded a record number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with more than 46,000 new infections. That’s the most since the pandemic began. Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas all also announced single-day records on Tuesday.

But the most frightening news to emerge may have been the testimony of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

“We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,” Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”

Asked about the state preparedness in the country Fauci responded, “I am not satisfied with what’s going on because we are going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases. So we’ve really got to do something about that and we need to do it quickly.”

Fauci then added, “Clearly we are not in total control right now.”

Asked about the vehemence of the virus’s resurgence Fauci admitted, “I can’t make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that,” Dr. Fauci said, “because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they are doing well, they are vulnerable.”

That came as six Midwestern states, which had previously been stable, reported rising daily case numbers. And hot spots have appeared in other, relatively stable states in the region.

California, the largest state in the union, is prepping to reintroduce restrictions on Wednesday as Governor Gavin Newsom voiced concerns over a jump in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Thirty percent of all ICU beds in the state were occupied by coronavirus patients, reported the governor on Tuesday.

How bad is it, really?

Starting tomorrow, previously hard-hit European Union countries will re-open their borders to travel from other regions. The list of OK’d visitors includes those from Angola, Montenegro, Serbia, Rwanda and South Korea.

It does not include Americans.