Doug Williams, The First Black QB To Win The Super Bowl, To Be Subject Of Movie Biopic From ‘Night School’ Producers Will Packer Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, is to be the subject of a new sports movie biopic from Night School and Girls Trip producers Will Packer Productions.

The ground-breaking LA-based production company has secured exclusive rights to the life story of ground-breaking QB Williams, who hoisted the Lombardi trophy for Washington in 1988.

The timely biopic will chart Williams’ storied career and his extraordinary journey to the top of the NFL, where he was known as a great leader, beloved by his teammates. It will also explore how Williams helped shatter the myth that African American passers lacked the intellect and skills to win at the sport’s highest level.

In college, Williams was named Black College Player of the Year twice. He would become the first black QB ever to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. He became the only starting black NFL QB when he debuted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was also the lowest paid QB in the league, behind even a number of backups. After a stint in the USFL, Williams went on to play QB for the Skins, ultimately becoming a record-breaking MVP in their Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos.

“As NFL Players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy,” said Will Packer. “Doug’s inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come.”

“There are no better individuals than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story,” said Williams who is currently SVP Player Development for the Redskins. “Their unparalleled success in moviemaking ensures that my journey will be told with the upmost authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions.”

Will Packer and James Lopez will serve as producers through Will Packer Productions and will assign a writer in due course.

Their LA-based firm has accounted for ten films that have opened at number one at the U.S. box office, including Girls Trip and Night School, the top grossing comedies of 2018 and 2017. Other hits include What Men Want, the Ride Along franchise, Breaking In, The Wedding Ringer and No Good Deed. Universal pic The Photograph was the company’s most recent release.