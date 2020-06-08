Donald Trump’s Sole Liked Tweet Is About Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’; Rae Reacts

Here’s a bit of a mystery. The only liked tweet on Donald Trump’s Twitter account is about Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Insecure. Yes, really. The tweet, posted on the Black Lives Matter official account, reads: “This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly,” a reference to the character played by Yvonne Orji, the best friend of Rae’s character, but a relationship that has definitely seen its ups and downs. The tweet includes an animated GIF from The Color Purple in which young Celie and Nettie play a clapping game.

The tweet has prompted much speculation on social media, particularly since it’s highlighted on Trump’s account as the only “liked” post. Even Rae is puzzled, prompting her to reply “what the f*** is this” to a tweet that read “Holy s**t. Donald Trump watches Insecure?!?!?!” (see below).

Kumail Nanjiani, who co-stars with Rae in The Lovebirds movie on Netflix, also weighed in. “Well I found one thing I have in common with him [referring to Trump]: we’re both big fans of @IssaRae,” he tweeted.

You can check out the “like” yourself. It was still up at the time we published.

what the fuck is this — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 8, 2020