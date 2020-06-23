Twitter Slaps Label On Donald Trump Tweet For Violating Rules About “Abusive Behavior”

slapped a label on another one of President Donald Trump’s tweets on Tuesday, concluding that it violated its rules about “abusive behavior.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that “there will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

That was a reference to protests that took place on Monday evening in Lafayette Square Park near the White House, as park police stopped demonstrators from pulling down a statue of Andrew Jackson and someone painted the letters “BHAZ” on the columns of St. John’s Church. That stands for Black House Autonomous Zone, a variation on a section of Seattle that has been taken over by protesters.

The tweet remains, but users first have to click on the Twitter message before accessing it.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” a company spokesperson said.

The tweet is remaining on the platform “given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” Users will be able to retweet it with comment, but they will not be able to “like,” “reply” or merely retweet it.

Twitter then linked to its policies on how it handles accounts of world leaders. The policy says that users are not allowed to wish or hope for serious harm against a person or a group of people. In this instance, according to Twitter, it was the threat of violence against people attempting to organize.

Twitter first placed a label on Trump’s tweets on May 26, when it determined that two of his posts about mail-in voting required fact-checking links.

That triggered an outcry by Trump and his supporters, who have long complained that Silicon Valley platforms are biased against conservative voices. He issued an executive order aimed at taking away the legal immunity enjoyed by social media sites for third-party content, although there is considerable doubt that such a change to the law can be made without an act of Congress.