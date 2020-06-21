Donald Trump Refers To Coronavirus As “Kung Flu,” Says Testing Is A “Double Edged Sword”

Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10686224y) President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa.

Donald Trump boasted of his administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis at his Tulsa rally on Saturday, but one comment quickly stood out amid concerns of holding such a large-scale event during the ongoing pandemic.

The president told the crowd, “You know testing is a double-edged sword. We have tested now 25 million people. It is probably 20 million people more than anybody else….Here;’s the bad part. When you test to that extent, you are going to find more people, find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please.’ They test and they test.”

The crowd laughed. A White House official later told reporters that the comment was a joke.

After the comment, Trump then imitated a doctor, in a riff on the way that coronavirus cases are classified. Trump said, “We got another one over here. The young man is 10 years old. He will revoker in about 15 minutes. That’s a case. That’s a case.”

Trump also referred to the coronavirus as the “kung flu,” as he was talking about the different ways that people have referred to the coronavirus.

“It is a disease, without question, that has more names than any disease in history. I can name kung flu, I can name 19 different versions of names,” he said.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said in March that the use of the term to refer to the coronavirus was “highly offensive.” CBS News’ Weijia Jiang had tweeted that an unnamed White House official had used the term with her.

Despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in large-scale gatherings, Trump’s held the rally in the 19,199-seat indoor BOK Center, with attendees given masks and hand sanitizer and subjected to temperature checks. The event did not fill despite expectations that the arena would be filled, there were empty seats in the upper reaches of the venue, and plans for another speech to an overflow crowd outdoors were canceled.

Fox News carried the speech live in its entirety, but CNN and MSNBC did not and instead covered it with a mix of clips and commentary.

Clocking in at one hour, 41 minutes, Trump’s speech veered wildly from one topic to another, as his rallies pre-pandemic often did. Much of its was devoted to his theme of law and order amid protests to the death of George Floyd, as he tagged the Democrats as the party of a “radical” left that was triggering chaos in cities and tearing down statues of figures such as Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus. Protesters also have torn down statues of Confederate leaders.

“They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new oppressive regime in its place,” Trump said. “They want to defund and dissolve our police departments. Think of that. When I heard it for the first time two weeks ago, I said they are only kidding. They are nuts.”

He suggested that there should be a one-year prison sentence for burning the American flag, even though the Supreme Court has ruled that such demonstrations are protected by the First Amendment.

“We talk about freedom of speech, but that’s desecration,” he said.

He spent an extended period on a riff over the media coverage of his speech at West Point last weekend, when he was shown being escorted as a way to get down a long ramp. He also was shown using two hands to drink a glass of water, which triggered speculation about his motor coordination. Trump said that the ramp was slippery and than he did not want to spill water on his tie.

At one point, Trump even reenacted his walk down the ramp.

Trump is reenacting walking down the West Point ramp. pic.twitter.com/46TgmwgkRD — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 21, 2020

After criticizing the news coverage as “unfair,” Trump then drank a glass of water with one hand. The rally crowd cheered, and then began to chat, “Four more years!”

Trump reserved his criticism of his 2020 rival, Joe Biden, for later in the speech, as he tried to characterize him as “a helpless puppet of the radical left.” At points, it appeared that Trump was trying out different types of attacks on Biden.

“In Joe Biden’s America, rioters, looters and criminal aliens have more rights than law abiding citizens,” Trump said.

He said that if Biden were elected, the left would launch a “full-scale assault on American life.”

He also criticized Biden’s record on race, criticizing his rival for delivering “fawning eulogies … of three leading supporters of segregation.” “I have done more for the Black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” he said.

Trump announced near the end of the speech that he was directing his secretary of the interior to place the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on the African American Civil Rights Network.

Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for Biden, wrote on Twitter about the rally, “His ‘reset’ attempt hinged on his supporters endangering themselves during the outbreak, and it flopped. Instead he just proved, yet again, that he has no message and cannot unify our country. Then he admitted he had coronavirus testing slowed down.”